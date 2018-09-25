LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced on Monday that it is launching a new date-based pricing system for tickets and a new online platform for purchasing tickets.

Disney World officials said Monday that prices at the resort's four theme parks will be tweaked next month so they're the same, instead of Magic Kingdom having a higher price.

Beginning Oct. 16, Disney tickets will be priced by date of visit. A one-day, one-park ticket will cost anywhere from $109 and $129. The tickets currently range from $102 to $129.

The new platform will feature an interactive online calendar, which displays different prices based on the dates guests choose to visit. Tickets will need to be used during a specific time period, Disney said.

The calendar will also show guests the lowest-priced days within a month.

Disney explained in a blog post on Monday why the changes are being made.

“As our parks have increased in popularity, there are more and more guests who wish to experience our world-class attractions. Introducing date-based tickets and pricing will allow us to better distribute attendance throughout the year so that we can continue to improve and deliver a great experience,” the post said.

