TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An Amber Alert for a Titusville girl has been issued for a girl who witnesses say was pulled into an SUV Tuesday morning.

The unnamed girl is between 12 and15 years old and was last seen on Barna Avenue near Queen Street.

The girl was wearing a green shirt and khaki pants, according to the FDLE. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Witnesses saw someone pull the girl into a charcoal SUV between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., the FDLE said. The FDLE did not have a tag number for the SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Titusville Police Department at (321)264-7800.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP