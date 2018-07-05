ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a midday police-involved shooting at a busy Orlando shopping plaza.

The shooting happened a little after 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Colonial Plaza shopping center at East Colonial Drive and Bumby Avenue.

Orlando police chief John Mina said officers were conducting a crash investigation in the shopping plaza parking lot when a loss prevention officer approached them and informed them of a crime in progress.

Two officers confronted the people involved and at some point opened fire on the driver of a car. Mina said it appears officers were in fear for their lives.

The officers hit the driver, who drove away from the shopping plaza and crashed near Celia Lane and Washington Street, where he was found dead.

Two women also believed to be connected to the incident were taken into custody nearby.

Another person was taken into custody at the shopping plaza.

