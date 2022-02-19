Florida worker run over by street sweeper while on the job dies

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 57-year-old worker was not wearing a seatbelt.

BRANDON, Fla. — A worker operating a street sweeper in the parking lot of a Publix shopping center has died after a crash sent him flying out of the sweeper truck and into its path as it kept moving forward, running over him.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 57-year-old worker was not wearing a seatbelt. The agency says the driver of the other car involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.

The truck operator had left the parking lot of the Publix and drove onto the eastbound lanes of Brandon Boulevard to make a U-turn and get back into the lot when the collision happened.

The sweeper truck crossed into the path of another car which crashed against the side of the street sweeper, The Associated Press reports.