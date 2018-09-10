Complaints swirling social media about voter registration barriers are calling out the Florida state website.

The Florida Department of State confirmed Tuesday afternoon some users experienced issues while the overwhelming majority were successful registering on the Oct. 9 deadline.

Several voters took to Twitter with claims they received an error message when trying to register.

(PHOTO: Twitter)

Samuel Sinyangwe of the Stay Woke activist group in Central Florida said the organization has been signing up voters but some complained about glitches since Saturday.

"This is a real problem, something that needs to be fixed," said Sinyangwe. "It doesn't seem to be fixed yet. The deadline needs to be extended."

Department of State spokesperson Sarah Revell said high traffic is likely creating the issues but says overall the site has been tested and is working properly.

JUST IN: The FL Dept of State admits there have been issues registering to vote online today but says the site was never down and problems were “intermittent”. More on this on @FCN2go at 6. #vote #RegisterAndVote pic.twitter.com/94D0k1Tz83 — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) October 9, 2018

Sinyangwe said despite unclear numbers on how many have been affected, he's worried first-time voters will be discouraged.

"There are a lot of people around the state that are probably feeling disincentivized from voting, feeling less than confident in trying to do so again," he said.

Florida Senator Bill Nelson weighed in saying the glitches underscore the process.

Glitches in online voter registration website underscores the need to extend voter registration. https://t.co/zWWIhx9d8l — Nelson for U.S. Senate (@NelsonForSenate) October 9, 2018

Attempts by First Coast News staff to update registrations on Tuesday only showed issues entering addresses, but not with finalizing a registration.

A number of Florida counties will get a registration extension, but not over computer glitches.

County election offices under a state of emergency who were closed Tuesday will be allowed to accept registrations on the next day they reopen, according to a Secretary of State directive.

Baker, Columbia and Union counties will not be extending their deadline because their election offices remained open for regular business on Tuesday.

The deadline to register on the website is midnight.

To report issues, call or email the Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739 or OVRsupport@dos.myflorida.com.

