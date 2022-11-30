x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

First female Florida Times-Union editor Mary Kelli Palka to leave hometown paper after two decades

Mary Kelli Palka announced Wednesday that she will retire after six years of leading the newsroom and nearly two decades as a reporter and key news editor.
Credit: TU
Florida Times-Union executive editor Mary Kelli Palka is leaving the newspaper after six years of leading the newsroom and nearly two decades as a reporter and key news editor, she announced to staff Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Times-Union executive editor Mary Kelli Palka is leaving the newspaper after six years of leading the newsroom and nearly two decades as a reporter and key news editor, she announced to staff Wednesday. 

Palka, the first woman and first Jacksonville native to lead the Times-Union, joined the newspaper in 2003 as a staff writer, and has served in several roles, including investigations editor and managing editor. 

"Leading my hometown newspaper has been a dream job, especially working with such dedicated journalists," Palka said. "It has been a privilege telling the stories of the First Coast. Leaving was a difficult decision for me to make, but I look forward to finding new ways to serve my community as I move on." 

Palka also served as market leader in Jacksonville and as Deputy Regional Editor over North Florida newsrooms in Daytona Beach, St. Augustine, Gainesville, Ocala and Leesburg. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Judge to arraign ex-DA charged in Arbery killing's aftermath

Before You Leave, Check This Out