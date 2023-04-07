Florida Times-Union Guild demands better wages for local journalists at Friday rally

It’s been five years since newsroom employees at the Florida Times-Union received a raise. In that time, the number of employees has shrunk from 63 to 22.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reporters and their supporters gathered Friday in James Weldon Johnson Park downtown to call for better wages for local journalists.

The paper’s employee union has been bargaining with corporate owner Gannet, America’s largest newspaper company, saying a wage boost is needed so they can continue to afford to live in the city they cover.

"For the people who live in Jacksonville having a newsroom where people are paid decently means you can have reporters and photographer can live here and work here and don't have to worry about going to their next job where they can make a decent living," said Steve Patterson, Co-chair of The Florida Times-Union News Guild.