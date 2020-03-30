JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Times-Union’s parent company Gannett announced companywide furloughs, delivering a 25 percent pay cut to local newspaper employees.

The company announced the furloughs Monday. A memo from the company’s president of news said reporters and editors who earn more than $38,000 annually will be scheduled to take an unpaid week off on a rotating basis through June.

Reporter Andrew Pantazi, co-chair of the Times-Union Guild, the paper’s union, says they are demanding the company negotiate with employees about the planned cuts. While there are provisions that allow companies to elude collective bargaining agreements in exigent financial circumstances, Pantazi says employees deserve to see the data.

"We want Gannet to prove they’ve met every possible measure first," he said "We don’t want them to think they can do this without proving it."



He notes that the federal bailout will provide an infusion of cash to struggling industries, which could subsidize up to 50 percent of an employee's salary. “The bailout would provide them with ability to retain us,” he said. “Show us the revenue. Show us this is an emergency. Show us how you got to 25 percent.

Guild members plan to meet with company officials Tuesday morning.



Employees have set up a GoFundMe account to help support their colleagues with rent and medical bills in the months ahead. “I’d urge anyone who can to donate to help,” Pantazi said. He also urged people to subscribe to the paper, noting digital subscriptions are five dollars a month.

“My biggest concern with this is how it's going to affect our community," he said. “Right now, were already seeing people relying on disinformation in the middle of a crisis, which is putting lives in danger. Now more than ever, we need a paper that can provide information on a live, ongoing basis. ... And having 25 percent fewer hours as the company is proposing is going to hurt our community.”