JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a year since some of Florida’s felons regained their right to vote.

But a new ruling by the state’s Supreme Court affirms that in order to vote every part of the sentence must be completed – including paying fines and fees associated with the felony case.

Neil Volz was convicted of fraud in a case that made national headlines – as a legislative aid accused of trying to influence his boss.

Volz who works with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition spoke with the On Your Side team via FaceTime from Tallahassee.

“I crossed some lines I shouldn’t have crossed and I blew up my life in the process,” Volz said.

He said after years of trying to get his life back on the right track, his past, like so many other felons kept him from moving on. Then Amendment 4 passed in Florida, restoring the right if parameters of the sentence were completed – it doesn’t to murder or sex crime convictions.

Volz said for those trying to turn their life around and can’t afford to make all the payments – the Florida Rights Restoration Center is helping.

“We have a fines and fees fund that’s a crowdsourced fund that allows us to pay people’s fines and fees completely so that they can complete their sentence, become eligible to vote and move on with their lives in a positive way,” he said.

Volz said the focus remains on getting people registered to vote – which for Presidential Primary is Feb. 18 for all voters.