Florida Senate passes bill that targets drag performances

Sen. Clay Yarborough said the bill is about protecting children.

FLORIDA, USA — A bill targeting drag performances passed this week in the Florida Senate.

Under the measure, backed by Jacksonville Senator Clay Yarborough, restaurants and bars could lose their license if they host drag shows while children are present.

There are local businesses on the First Coast that celebrate drag performances. Yarborough's bill could cost certain businesses thousands of dollars. If a child is seen at, what the bill defines as, "an adult performance," the business is also at risk.

Yarborough said his intention is to protect children from being exposed to nudity and lewd content. If young people are admitted to a drag show, the business could face a fine of up to $10,000 and lose their license to operate.

He said his bill does not ban pride parades, but people in the LGBTQ community believe it could. It's one of many bills singling them out this legislative session.

Karrissa Wade hosts drags shows and charity events on the First Coast. She believes not all drag performance is appropriate.

"You have to as a parent use common sense when taking children to certain shows at certain venues on certain nights," Wade explained. "Majority of my shows are 21 and up, however, if there are children in the audience a PG show has to be done."

Wade believes this legislation would impact her work because she raises thousands of dollars in charity. She said the people who would suffer the most are the people she raises money for; children with cancer, the humane society and the women's rape crisis center.

"The truth is it's never been about bringing children to a drag show. It's all about hate and how we can just destroy communities one after another," Wade added.

Democratic Senator Tina Polsky of Boca Raton, said "this is another attempt to demonize the trans population."

On Monday, Deltona Senator Webster Barnaby lashed out at transgender Floridians. He called them mutants, among other things.

"I called you demons and imps who come and parade before use and pretend you are part of this world," Barnaby said.

He later apologized, but that kind of language, to David Miller isn't reflective of the local community. Miller is leading a campaign that includes large businesses and nonprofit organizations. The collaboration is to showcase inclusivity. He said diversity is what makes Jacksonville special.

"Jacksonville is a great community and the campaign 'I am Jacksonville' focuses on diversity," Miller said. "Diversity is our strength. We're made up of different kinds of people. We're all part of a solution."

Yarborough's office sent First Coast News a statement regarding his latest bill, SB 1438.

“Parents have the right to raise their children as they see fit, and government intervention should be a last resort. As lawmakers, we have a responsibility to protect children from viewing lewd conduct that is patently offensive to prevailing standards in our communities. Therefore, we have to take it seriously when a business or a government entity in our state knowingly admits children to view performances meant for an adult audience.”

Republican lawmakers in more than a dozen states have been pushing similar bills that targets drag performances.