Florida Republican lawmakers introduce bill that limits when women can get abortion

State law currently doesn't allow women to get an abortion after 24 weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state of Florida is looking to join other states in banning abortions. Republican lawmakers introduced Senate Bill-146. If passed, it would ban abortions after 15 weeks.

Florida law currently bans abortions after 24 week of pregnancy. The only exceptions include serious medical emergencies for the mother or fatal fetal abnormalities.

Governor Ron DeSantis showed support for the bill at press conference, Wednesday. He said 15 weeks is "very reasonable."

"We'll work with them [lawmakers] as they kind of get through that process,

DeSantis said. "But I think that's something we'll be able to sign."

Terry Sallas Merritt works with A Woman's Choice, an abortion clinic in Jacksonville. It's been around for almost 20 years in the First Coast. The way she looks at the recent introduction of the bill, it's forcing women to be pregnant. To Sallas Merritt, this kind of legislation is dangerous and puts her client's health at risk.

"That is not democracy," Merritt said. "The women would suffer."

The women's reproductive rights advocate believes SB146 would not help women who live in low-income communities, women who are part of the LGBTQ+ community and women of color. She said when the government steps out of the framework of Roe Vs Wade, "it's a slippery slope to say when is it a good time to have an abortion."