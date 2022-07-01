Florida reports nearly 400,000 new COVID-19 cases over last week

The State of Florida reported 397,114 new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 31 - Jan. 6. The state also reported 44 deaths.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State of Florida reported nearly 400,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, according to the Florida COVID-19 Weekly Situaiton Report.

The report says there were 397,114 cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 31.2% in the week between Dec. 31 - Jan. 6.

The number of cases jumped by almost 100,000 from the previous week's 297,888 cases. The positivity rate jumped by 4.6% from the previous week.

The state also reported 44 people died of COVID-19 complications last week. Two weeks go, the number of people who died was 28.

The increasing numbers of infections reflects the fast-spreading omicron variant's effect on the state.

Four weeks ago, when omicron first began to spread around the state, there were 29,514 cases reported, only 7% of the cases reported last week.

Locally, in all the counties in Northeast Florida, the positivity rate has jumped to more than 20%. In Duval County, the positivity rate is 34.5%.

See below for a county-by-county breakdown for Northeast Florida for new cases from Dec. 31, 2021, to Jan. 6, 2021, and the percent positivity rate for each county during that same timeframe.

Alachua: 3,789 new cases / 27.7% positivity rate

Baker: 193 new cases / 24.3% positivity rate

Bradford: 171 new cases / 24.6% positivity rate

Columbia: 555 new cases / 21.5% positivity rate

Clay: 2,471 new cases / 31.2% positivity rate

Duval: 14,370 new cases / 34.5% positivity rate

Flagler: 1,166 new cases / 31.2% positivity rate

Nassau: 869 new cases / 26.3% positivity rate

Putnam: 397 new cases / 22.6% positivity rate

St. Johns: 3,126 new cases / 25.2% positivity rate

Union: 100 new cases / 26.1% positivity rate

The Florida Hospital Association says more than 8,500 COVID-19 patients are in more than 200 hospital across the state, which has grown from 2,075 on Dec. 27.

Hospitals are also encouraging those with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms to refrain from going to the emergency room for testing.