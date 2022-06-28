Florida Power and Light installing power lines underground in Nassau County neighborhoods

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Power lines in Nassau County neighborhoods with a history of power outages are being installed below the ground.
A Florida Power and Light spokesperson says power lines underground are more reliable. So far, they've moved power lines in 600 neighborhoods and have more on the list.
On Tuesday FPL gave a look at their drone technology they use to make sure things are running smoothly. They also use it to get the power back up faster when things aren't running smoothly.
"It allows us to assess damages before we can get our trucks on the road," said Conlan Kennedy, FPL spokesperson. "So if there's flooding or downed power lines or downed trees we can't get to access the lines yet. So we can use our drones to get in their early, assess what's going on, and then by the time our trucks come out there they can help restore power faster for our customers."
FPL officials say they do more than 200 drone flights every day to assess equipment in order to reduce outage times.