Florida Power and Light installing power lines underground in Nassau County neighborhoods

On Tuesday FPL gave a look at their drone technology they use to make sure things are running smoothly. They also use it to get the power back up faster when things aren't running smoothly.

"It allows us to assess damages before we can get our trucks on the road," said Conlan Kennedy, FPL spokesperson. "So if there's flooding or downed power lines or downed trees we can't get to access the lines yet. So we can use our drones to get in their early, assess what's going on, and then by the time our trucks come out there they can help restore power faster for our customers."