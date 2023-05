"Cops in Florida are a different breed," Clearwater Police Department said in a news release.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Hey, this isn't your home.

Earlier this month, a Clearwater police officer wrangled an alligator casually hanging in a pool at home in the Countryside area of Clearwater.

"Cops in Florida are a different breed," Clearwater Police Department said in a news release.

On May 12, Officer Kyle Bingham single-handedly captured the 5-and-a-half-foot gator at a home on Saber Drive and it was later released into Lake Chautauqua nearby.