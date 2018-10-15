Military families at the Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City need daily living supplies. Some families lost their homes, other saw severe damage.

One local Jacksonville National Guardsman has taken it upon himself to collect items and raise money for the families in need.

All items can be directly donated at the National Guard Recruiting Center located at 11915 Beach Blvd. #114, Jacksonville, Fla 32218.

You can find more information here.

Items that are needed include:

diapers

wipes

baby clothes

baby formula

toys

adult clothes

shoes

socks

household supplies

toilet paper

toothbrushes

All donations are needed by Thursday, October 18.

© 2018 WTLV