Florida mom says missing daughter last seen in Jacksonville has been found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida mother is breathing a sigh of relief after safely locating her college-age daughter, who had been missing since Sunday.

Deborah Ruszczyk Turner says her daughter was last seen at her apartment in Jacksonville Sunday afternoon. Her daughter, whose name has been redacted since she has been found, has an intellectual impairment which caused her mother to worry.

She was staying at Frassatti Newman Hall and had been taking classes at the University of North Florida.

"She's been found!," posted Turner on Facebook Thursday evening. "I have my arms around her now. Thank you for everyone's love and hard work finding her! "

UPDATE: Found safe! This is extra special because she was located yesterday, which would have been her father's birthday. Unfortunately, he passed away last year. Friends and family say his spirit helped guide her home. <3 https://t.co/JPucpzf5PG — Casey Feindt (@CaseyFeindt) August 20, 2021