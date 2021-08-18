Worried mom looking for daughter with intellectual disability, last seen in Jacksonville

She says Michayla Turner is 5-feet-tall, 160 pounds, light brown/blonde hair and has green eyes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A worried mother is asking for the community's help in finding her daughter who suffers from an intellectual disability.

Deborah Ruszczyk Turner says her daughter, Michayla Turner, was last seen at her apartment in Jacksonville Sunday afternoon.

She was staying at Frassatti Newman Hall near The University of North Florida.

"I am in desperate need of your help and prayers... Michayla voluntarily left her apartment in Jacksonville... with someone we believe to be "Tim P". She has not been seen or heard from since," says Deborah Ruszczyk Turner.

"I now believe she is not safe. If anyone has any information, anything, please reach out to me, or the Jacksonville missing persons department at 904-630-2627."

She says Michayla Turner is 5-feet-tall, 160 pounds, light brown/blonde hair and has green eyes.

First Coast News has reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for more information about this case, but have not yet heard back.

I am in desperate need of your help and prayers. Michayla voluntarily left her apartment in Jacksonville, Frassatti... Posted by Deborah Ruszczyk Turner on Tuesday, August 17, 2021