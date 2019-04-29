A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued on Monday for a 3-year-old boy who was last seen in Tampa, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Joshua McAdams was last seen on Wednesday in the 12000 block of Bruce B Downs Boulevard.

Joshua McAdams has light brown hair, brown eyes, is about 3-feet-tall and weighs 27 pounds, FDLE says.

FDLE says the child may be in the company of his father, also named Joshua McAdams, 27. A woman, Taylor Bland-Ball, 22, may also be with them.

The adult Joshua McAdams may have a long beard and mustache and stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall. He has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 155 pounds.

The group may be traveling in a 2016 silver Mazda CX-5 with the Florida tag number DER X82.

Police say the group is not to be approached if found. Instead, call the police immediately.