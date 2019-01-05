Police are searching for three missing children from Pasco County on Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Dexter Kearns, 13, Kraven Kearns, 9, and Makayla Dyer, 5, were last seen in the 9000 block of Chantilly Lane in Port Richie, FDLE said.

Dexter Kearnes has brown hair, brown eyes and may be wearing glasses. He stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Kraven Kearnes has light brown hair, hazel eyes and is 4 feet 6 inches tall. He weighs 100 pounds.

Dyer has brown hair, green eyes and is 4 feet 6 inches tall. She weighs 50 pounds.

They are believed to be in the company of 35-year-old Amanda Fuller-Kegley.

Fuller-Kegley has a tattoo on her left arm that reads "Lily" and a tattoo of a gargoyle on her left chest, according to FDLE. She has auburn hair, brown eyes, stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

The group may be traveling in a 2004 silver Oldsmobile Alero with the North Carolina tag number FBD2774. There is black tape covering a missing back window.

If you have any information on the children's whereabouts, call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-5878.