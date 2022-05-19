Winner, winner! - Florida man scores big with Scratch-Off at Middleburg 7-Eleven

The 62-year-old decided to collect his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Gregory Wojciechowski, claimed a $1 million prize after playing the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off Game.

The 62-year-old decided to collect his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000. He purchased his golden ticket from a 7-Eleven in Middleburg.

And he isn't the only winner! The store will receive a $2,000 bonus because they sold the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Gold Rush Limited costs $20 to play with the chance to win 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery. The ticket is also filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The game launched in September 2021.