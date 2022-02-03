Florida lawmakers debate eliminating dog breed bans from local ordinances, public housing

The bill does not include breed bans that may already be in place for condos, homeowners associations and apartment complexes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some dog breeds get a bad rap Kelsey Futeral says, causing tough choices for families when they are on the hunt for housing.

"We know that the number one reason dogs come into shelters for owner surrender are because of housing barriers," Futeral told First Coast News.

She's part of the national non-profit Best Friends Animal Society, which wrote legislation under consideration by Florida lawmakers that would eliminate bans on dog breeds in local ordinances or by public housing authorities.

'Dangerous dogs' would be determined based on their own behavior and not by its breed.

"Breed is no indication of a dog's aggressiveness or aggressive tendencies, and we want responsible owners to be treated like the good owners that they are," Futeral said.

Mike Merrill is the founder of Florida Urgent Rescue, a non-profit that takes in dogs for various reasons. He supports getting rid of the dog breed bans, but believes it doesn't go far enough.

Senate Bill 641 does not include condo or homeowners associations or apartment complexes, which are often private and can set their own rules.

"When there is a problem with the dog, most of the time there is a human behind it," Merrill said.

Merrill says owners should take full blame on how their dogs act, citing a case he worked in Putnam County.

"They had several dogs there, and the people were feeding the dogs gunpowder to try to make them crazy," Merrill explained. "In my opinion, the only dangerous breed is human."