BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A driver crashed into the back of a sheriff's office van transporting several inmates early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Its driver, a 26-year-old man from Ocala, Florida, didn't slow down and crashed into the back of a Pasco County Sheriff's Office van just before 5 a.m. on northbound Interstate 75, the FHP said in a news release.
The crash happened just across the county line in Hernando County.
Two inmate transport officers and 10 inmates suffered minor injuries, troopers said. The driver of the car and his two adult and two minor passengers were hurt, as well.