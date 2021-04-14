Florida House expected to vote on bill that could allow restaurants to sell alcohol to-go

Restaurants like Sneakers Sports Grille in Jax Beach feel that having expanded to-go options helped their business earn money when restaurants were shut down.

Greg Pratt is the owner of Sneakers Sports Grille and said the Beaches area has bounced back after the COVID-19 pandemic knocked it down.

“The beaches have been very busy," Pratt said. "Americans don’t enjoy being locked down. They’ve come back out.”

Pratt is in favor of a bill in the Florida legislature that would allow to-go alcohol sales to continue. Much like mixing the perfect cocktail, the bill still needs some tweaks according to some lawmakers.

The Senate passed its version of the bill last week, which requires drinks to be in a sealed container and stored away from drivers.

Lawmakers say it applies to restaurants only, not bars or nightclubs.

Drinks shall also be no bigger than 32 ounces, and food must be included as part of the to-go order.

State Senator Jennifer Bradley, who represents Bradford, Union and Clay counties, said the bill provides clarity that drinks must be in a sealed container away from a driver.

“If you comply with the requirements, and it’s not a situation where you can pop a straw in the drink when you leave the restaurant, if you comply with those requirements you’re not in violation of open container [laws],” Sen Bradley stated.

One possible proposal would include requiring to-go orders to be at least 25% non-alcoholic drinks and food. The rest of the order could be alcohol.

State senator Jennifer Bradley says she wants to follow the executive order issued last year by Governor Ron DeSantis.