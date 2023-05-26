Florida Highway Patrol locates car, makes arrest after fatal hit-and-run

FHP officers have located the car, a Chevy Tahoe, that was involved in the fatal crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run as of Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP officers have also located the car, a Chevy Tahoe, that was involved in the fatal crash.

A 28-year-old man died of his injuries at a local hospital while a 36-year-old man is recovering from minor injuries from the crash, according to the FHP report.

The crash happened at 7:12 p.m. on Thursday. FHP said two motorcyclists slowed down at a red light before a vehicle behind them sped up, running them over.

The crash took place on Beach Boulevard, just east of Tamaya Boulevard, causing traffic in the area. Drivers heading eastbound were being turned around and detoured onto Kernan Boulevard.

If you know any information regarding this incident, please call the Florida Highway Patrol at 904-695-4000.

*Warning - Graphic video

Watch the full video of the incident here: