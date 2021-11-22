Gov. DeSantis to propose plan to provide $1 billion of gas tax relief as prices spike

DeSantis is expected to introduce to lawmakers his proposal in the next Florida legislative session.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It seems the price of everything is spiking, but the price of gasoline is one of the most visible.

Data from the US Energy Information Agency showed how the average price of gas in Florida was $2.81 in May. This week, the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas is $3.35.

To Governor Ron DeSantis, now is a good time to try and cushion the financial impact drivers are experiencing.

The governor's plan to is cut back the price of gas with the gas tax. DeSantis is expected to introduce to lawmakers his proposal in the next Florida legislative session.

During a news conference Monday, DeSantis said he wants to see "over $1 billion of gas tax relief for Florida motorists and families."

"We need to do this relief for people because people are getting pinched at the pump," Gov. DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the price of gas has increased by 20% since 2020. First Coast News saw gas prices go as high as $4. The governor said high fuel prices are hurting Florida drivers from commuters to commercial truck drivers.

To DeSantis, the high fuel prices are the results of nationwide inflation.

"Right now I think its $3.34, the average in Florida. That's a [$1.30] more than what it is at this time last year," DeSantis said.