JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference regarding COVID-19 at Tampa General on Monday, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Afterward, Mayor Lenny Curry will speak from Jacksonville regarding the city's response to the virus. It will be streamed immediately following the governor's press conference

Last week, Curry held a news conference to provide information about a new stimulus package that will provide financial assistance to Jacksonville residents.

Curry says the 'Jacksonville COVID-19 Relief Program' will provide $1,000 in assistance directly to 40,000 Jacksonville residents who need it the most. In order to qualify, 25-percent of household income must have been lost due to COVID-19 in households that make $75,000 or less a year.

The program also includes $26 million that's going towards small business relief and $25 million that will be set aside to help with expected declines in city revenues.

The city said more information will be released this week that will outline how people can apply for the $1,000, and provide a detailed breakdown of fund allocations.

Meanwhile, the Reopen Florida Task Force is asking Floridians to weigh in with their thoughts about how and when Florida should safely reopen its economy.

The governor’s office says “feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor DeSantis.

Florida residents can submit their opinion about impacts on small businesses, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation and sports and construction.

You can make a submission here.

