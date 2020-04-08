Watch Live: Florida's governor, first lady make stop in Jacksonville for COVID-19 discussion

Also in attendance will be Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Richard Prudom.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis will hold a roundtable discussion Tuesday regarding COVID-19 at ElderSource in Jacksonville.

This roundtable discussion follows one that the pair held last month in Tampa regarding mental health.

Ron DeSantis said that not only are children experiencing a big change due to the pandemic but also veterans and elderly who are used to having regular in-person contact with family and friends.

First Coast News was the first to report on a story about a Jacksonville woman who was desperate to see her husband before the onset of Alzheimer's took away what memories remained.

Mary Daniel stood outside her husband's window every day at his memory care center, Rosecastle of Deerwood.

"I see him disappearing in front of my eyes," she told First Coast News' Jeannie Blaylock. "And I'm starting to get mad. There has to be a better way."

After seeing her determination, the nursing care facility offered her a job as a dishwasher and she gladly accepted.

Daniel has been adamant about wanting to meet with Ron DeSantis to discuss a list of proposals that would make visitation easier for families just like hers.