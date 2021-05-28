Gov. DeSantis asks federal government to approve state's Canadian prescription drug importation program

The governor says Floridians have waited long enough for access to low-cost prescriptions.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a message to the federal government Friday while in Lakeland regarding the state's preparedness to provide low-cost prescriptions from Canada to Floridians – “we’re ready, willing and able.”

The governor spoke from a LifeScience Logistics distribution center. The company was contracted by the Agency for Health Care Administration to assist the state in implementing the program.

According to the company's website, its mission is to "improve public health by managing the three flows of commerce in the healthcare supply chain: goods, funds, and information."

"Obviously, this is not something that big pharma wants to see because it disrupts the – the kind of the current market where we have a restricted market here and artificially high prices," DeSantis said.

Friday's update was to share that Florida is awaiting final approval from the Biden Administration on its plans that the governor says could save, at the state level, between $80 to $100 million in prescription costs.

"We're standing here in an empty warehouse with our partners ready to begin final implementation to safely import these FDA-approved drugs into Florida at cheaper prices," the governor said, adding that the state's proposal has been under review for long enough.

DeSantis says the proposed program is phased to ensure both safety and compliance are met with all FDA guidelines. The governor added that claims of a prescription cost program of this nature being dangerous or coming from un-reputable areas are "nonsense."

"Canada has the same drugs, they have very similar protocols and then we obviously would then have our own process to ensure the quality. So, the safety argument when you're talking about an advanced democracy like Canada it doesn't pass muster," DeSantis said, in part.

The governor says he is hopeful Florida will be able to clear its last hurdle to begin bringing in lower-cost prescription drugs to stockpile at the LifeScience Logistics warehouse in about three months.

In the meantime, you can track prescription drug prices online through the "Florida Prescription Drug Prices" tool.