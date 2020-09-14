Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces pick for new Supreme Court justice

DeSantis was supposed to have appointed a new Supreme Court justice by noon Monday, as ordered by the Florida Supreme Court, but missed the deadline.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a news conference Monday that he has appointed Judge Jamie Grosshans as the new Supreme Court justice.

DeSantis was supposed to have appointed a new Supreme Court justice by noon Monday, as ordered by the Florida Supreme Court, but missed the deadline. The court then issued a new order giving the governor until 5 p.m. to make the appointment.