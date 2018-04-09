Mobile users, click here to watch.

As some boycott Nike for making Colin Kaepernick the face of a new campaign, Gov. Rick Scott of Florida addressed the issue at an appearance with veterans in Green Cove Springs, Tuesday.

“What I want everybody to do is respect our flag,” Scott said.

Kaepernick sat on the bench and later started taking a knee during the national anthem of NFL games, to protest racial injustice and incidents of unarmed black men shot and killed by white police officers.

Some interpreted it as a slight to the American flag, and the armed forces.

The University of Florida and Florida State University football teams are both sponsored by Nike. Reporters asked if the boycotts would affect any state-funded schools in Florida.

“Schools will look at that on their own,” Scott said.

