Florida Gov. DeSantis, US Secretary of Labor Scalia speak at JAXPORT headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia Thursday for a news conference at the JAXPORT headquarters.

The 2:30 p.m. news conference will be held at the administrative offices located at 2831 Talleyrand Ave. in Jacksonville.

DeSantis is expected to discuss the latest coronavirus information for the state along with unemployment numbers.