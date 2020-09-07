x
Florida Gov. DeSantis, US Secretary of Labor Scalia speak at JAXPORT headquarters

First Coast News will live stream the 2:30 p.m. news conference here.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia Thursday for a news conference at the JAXPORT headquarters.

The 2:30 p.m. news conference will be held at the administrative offices located at 2831 Talleyrand Ave. in Jacksonville.

DeSantis is expected to discuss the latest coronavirus information for the state along with unemployment numbers. 

First Coast News will live stream the event below. Be sure to check back for updates.

