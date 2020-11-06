WATCH LIVE | Florida Gov. DeSantis to make 'major announcement' at community center in Melbourne, Fla.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a major announcement Thursday at noon from a community center in Melbourne, Florida. Watch it live here.

During a news conference on June 3, DeSantis announced that 64 of Florida's counties will move into Phase 2 of the reopening process. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach are excluded from Phase 2 for now, Desantis said.

This Phase 2 reopening process began on June 5, allowing for bars, movie theaters and other entertainment venues to reopen. Under Phase 2, bars can reopen with a 50% indoor capacity and full capacity outdoor seating with social distancing, bowling alleys and movie theaters can reopen with a 50% capacity.

DeSantis also said restaurants, retail stores and gyms currently operating at 50% could go to full capacity while continuing to practice social distancing.

“Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach may seek approval to enter Phase 2 with a written request from the county mayor,” DeSantis said.