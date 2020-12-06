Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image, likeness

The announcement will take place at noon at the University of Miami Indoor Practice Facility. DeSantis will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday afternoon which allows for college athletes in the state to receive profit off the use of their name, image and likeness beginning next year.

DeSantis made the announcement from the University of Miami Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables, Florida. DeSantis was joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez along with a few iconic former college athletes.

The goal of this bill is to allow student-athletes have the opportunity to receive extra money to afford the rising cost of education.

"We're not talking about, you get a scholarship to Florida State and Miami and the universities are gonna pay you to play. That's not what we're talking about," DeSantis said. "But if you have a situation where you have some of the great athletes, particularly in sports like football and basketball, whose name, image, and likeness is being used to make millions and millions of dollars, and they don't have the opportunity to get any of that, there's something fundamentally unfair for that."

During Thursday's news conference, DeSantis was joined by Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to detail plans for the upcoming fall school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We want schools fully open in the fall because there is no better way to educate our kids than have that great teacher in front of that child," Corcoran said.

Corcoran and DeSantis stressed the importance of multiple people helping to come up with a safe reopening plan for schools to allow for this to happen.

As part of the plan to safely reopen schools in the fall, DeSantis announced that $64 million will go to Florida schools to close achievement gaps caused by COVID-19 related school closures.

$20 million will be used to adopt the best reading curriculum with $15 million being spent to train and develop reading coaches for schools and $223 million will go towards early learning, DeSantis said.

Also during the Thursday news conference, DeSantis announced that the AAU Junior Olympic Games and the Florida Sunshine State Games will be held in Brevard County. The games will be held during the fourth week of July and first week of August.

The Junior Olympic games were previously set to happen in Virginia, but due to COVID-19, those plans were changed. The announcement was made at the Viera Regional Community Center in Melbourne, Florida.

"This year they were going to be in Virginia. Virginia, because of the COVID-19 situation up there, they did not want to hold it. Because of the short time frame, there was nobody else able to take this on. Brevard County Stepped up, we agreed to provide some funding," Peter Cranis with Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism said.