Dozens of Florida and Georgia fans line up ahead of RV City opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The gates of RV City are set to open Tuesday morning ahead of the annual Florida-Georgia game this weekend, but the party has already started on Talleyrand Avenue and other surrounding streets.

“It took me six hours to get here. I enjoy the trip just coming down here," RV owner James Brown said.

All the way from Alabama, Brown and his friends already have the grill and music going.

Brown and dozens of other RVs were lined up Monday night ahead of the rivalry matchup Saturday to get a prime parking spot for their tailgates.

Fans are excited for RV City to open back up after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re here to support our Dawgs and take it to the national championship," Bulldogs fan Chris Lucero said.

RV City will be smaller than in the past because of construction on the Hart Bridge ramp, and the regulars are noticing.

“Before the pandemic, we had to park at tailgater," Gators fan Manuel Valderrama explained. "I would say there were at least 50 RVs sitting there waiting to go in, and right now we have 26 in front of me. It’s real small."

However, it’s not taking away from fans’ RV City traditions as they wait for kickoff.

“We'll be doing a lot of prepping, a lot of cooking, a lot of partying. It is the biggest cocktail party in the nation," Lucero said.

RV City is set to open at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

