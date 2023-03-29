A Florida father is joining the push and has been a huge advocate for the ‘Access to AED Act’ that would require schools and other places that host school activities

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The American Heart Association says one in five victims of sudden cardiac arrest can be saved if bystanders give CPR.

On Wednesday, Damar Hamlin traveled to Washington D.C. with a number of supporters some from Florida to share the importance of CPR and AED's.

Hamlin is the Buffalo Bills player who went down during a nationally televised NFL game due to cardiac arrest.

He’s specifically pushing for a bill that would allow all schools access to AED’s

A Florida father is joining the push and has been a huge advocate for the ‘Access to AED Act’ that would require schools and other places that host school activities to have at least one AED.

Shawn Sima has fought for AED access ever since his teenage daughter suffered sudden cardiac arrest at a gym at 16 years old.

“In 2016, I had just retired from the Air Force and my seemingly super healthy great athlete daughter who never had not one medical problem went to a gym one night after a softball game to get ready for cheer try-outs the next day at her high school, and she collapsed and suffered sudden cardiac arrest,” said Sima.

Sudden cardiac arrest is not like a heart attack, it’s triggered by an electrical problem that causes the heart to stop beating. Since Lexi survived, Sima has made it his mission to fight for the Access to AED Act, which would allow AED’s in all schools across the United States.

“We’ve been able to accomplish a lot and today was really the epitome of that, of having a bill that will probably save more lives in the United States than any other law that was ever passed,” said Sima.

Wednesday, Damar Hamlin sat with lawmakers like Chuck Schumer and officials from the NFL and NBA to push for AED access.

Hamlin’s doctors say an AED saved him when he collapsed during a Monday night NFL game.

“We had been the launching pad and there’s nobody that’s ever going to do more for this space than Damar Hamlin,” said Sima.

Now the Bipartisan bill has 42 sponsors in congress and three senate sponsors.

The next steps would be to get it before a health and welfare committee before it’s passed to the senate.