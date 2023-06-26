Florida extremist group may face hate-crime charges for actions in Warner Robins and Macon

Lt. Eric Gossman and Sheriff David Davis are talking with FBI and GBI about possible charges.

MACON, Ga. — Houston and Bibb County law enforcement are looking at possible charges to be brought against an out-of-town extremist group.

13WMAZ reported that the group left anti-semitic messages around a Houston County neighborhood and protested at Temple Beth Israel synagogue in Macon.

Lt. Eric Gossman says the group allegedly dropped bags near people's homes containing brown pellets resembling rat poisoning. In the bag were anti-semitic fliers. Gossman says there was no direct threat in Warner Robins but the Florida group spread "negative propaganda towards the Jewish community."

"Warner Robins police department is working with the GBI and FBI trying to put it all together to see what charges can or should be sought against the people that are responsible for it," Gossman said.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis told 13WMAZ people have the right to express their opinions but over the weekend, people stood against the hateful messages they tried to spread.

"For anybody that wants to come to our community and disrupt a peaceful religious service, we're not going to tolerate that," Davis said.

Davis says his office is also working with GBI, FBI, and the U.S. Attorney's office to look at possible charges.

In 2020, the Georgia Assembly passed the state's hate crime law after the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

The law allows penalties for crimes motivated by religion, race, or gender. If the group or individual is convicted they can be charged with a misdemeanor, spend up to a year in jail, and be fined up to $5,000. The law also has felony charges and jail time for "a period of not less than two years."

"That may sort of push into some of the state's hate crime laws and certainly the federal hate crime law. But that's being looked at now by local authorities as well as state and federal authorities," Davis said.

The anti-semitic group also went to Cobb County and caused a disturbance.