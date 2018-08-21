Buckle up, Florida. Drivers in the Sunshine State are some of the worst in the nation, at least according to data compiled by SmartAsset.

Florida drivers ranked 8th worst in America, the financial technology website found.

SmartAsset used four factors when ranking states:

The percent of drivers with insurance

Number of DUIs per driver

Average number of deaths per miles driven

How often residents Google terms like “traffic ticket” and “speeding ticket”

Florida still has the lowest rate of insured drivers in the country at 73 percent. Additionally, the Sunshine State experiences a very high fatality rate with 1.47 deaths per 100 million miles driven.

As far as DUI arrests go, Florida sees 2.17 arrests per thousand drivers.

Top 10 States with the Worst Drivers:

1. Mississippi

2. Tennessee

3. California (tie)

3. Missouri (tie)

5. New Mexico (tie)

5. Texas (tie)

7. Alabama

8. Florida

9. Alaska (tie)

9. Arizona (tie)

Want to know where you can see some of the best drivers in action, and maybe not tear your hair out on the morning commute? Head to Massachusetts.

Top 5 States with the Best Drivers:

1. Massachusetts

2. Vermont

3. Nebraska (tie)

3. Connecticut (tie)

5. New York

To see the full list and data, click here.

