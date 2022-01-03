x
Florida deputies looking for missing, endangered man last seen near Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 59-year-old man who has medical conditions that have caused concern for his safety.

Deputies say Wendall Jackson was last seen Monday, Jan. 3 at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of NE 41st St. in Ocala. 

He was wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans, deputies say. He is described as being 6-feet and 2-inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911 

Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office
Wendall Jackson, 59.

