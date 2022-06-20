Pasco Fire Rescue: Child hospitalized after stabbed in chest by catfish

The child had trouble breathing on way to the hospital, authorities said.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A child was airlifted to the hospital after they were stabbed in the chest by a catfish, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The incident reportedly happened Monday during a fishing trip in New Port Richey, though it's not yet clear where.

In a tweet, fire rescue said the child experienced difficulty breathing while on the way to the hospital with family. A medical helicopter ended up meeting their car and flying the victim to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.

The extent of the child's injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.