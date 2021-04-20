Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis speaks in Jacksonville about COVID-19 liability protections

His office says the event is to celebrate the recent passage of Senate Bill 72.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will host a press event in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

His office says the event is to celebrate the recent passage of Senate Bill 72, which provides vital liability protections for Florida’s health care workers and long-term care personnel.

The event will be held at Brooks Rehabilitation at 2 p.m.

You can watch the event live here.

In other news, statewide, more than $30 million in unclaimed property was returned last month, Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced in a press release Monday.

That includes $1,715,740 for Floridians in the Jacksonville region.

Unclaimed property could include dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds.

"There’s an estimated one in five chance that you have money just waiting to be claimed," Patronis said in the release. "It only takes a few minutes to search for unclaimed property and I encourage individuals and business owners to search right now at FLTreasureHunt.gov.”