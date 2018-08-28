JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida Blue will host a two-day job fair at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel on Dixie Clipper Drive from August 28-29.

Job interviews will take place during the job fair and the hiring process will begin a few days later. Florida Blue is looking for 50 temporary workers for their nationally-recognized call center.

New, paid training classes will start each week from September through mid-October. Positions will run through December or January.

Florida Blue will pay for workers to receive their Florida insurance license and those employees can retain the license following the completion of the temporary employment.

No sales experience is needed for the opportunity but computer skills and a focus on customers are a must. Once licensed, employees will earn $15 per hour or $15.50 for those who are bilingual in English and Spanish, Creole, Mandarin or Cantonese.

The job fair will fill positions at Florida Blue's Riverside call center. The DoubleTree Hilton Hotel is located at 2101 Dixie Clipper Drive.

© 2018 WTLV