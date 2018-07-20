Florida Blue is hosting a job fair on Saturday in hopes to help fill the 200 temporary positions that are available in Jacksonville.

The job fair is from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at River City Marketplace, 13141 City Station Dr.

The temporary positions will be at its Riverside location in its inbound call center sales department and will last for four to five months. Florida Blue said no sales experience is necessary.

Training starts in August and will begin each week through early September.

Click here to apply.

© 2018 WTLV