Florida bill would exempt governor from certain public records request

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Certain public information regarding the governor could soon be inaccessible.

Florida lawmakers are pushing a bill that would make certain public records request exempt. Critics say it's blocking information that should be public, however some legislators argue it's for safety reasons.

Under House Bill 1495 and Senate Bill 1616, transportation records and names of guests to the governor's mansion would be exempt. Specific names of the governor's guests and where the governor is going would also not be accessible to the public.

On Monday, Jacksonville representative Angie Nixon tried to file amendments to the bill, but she was unsuccessful.

Representative Jeff Holcomb, who sponsors the house bill, said this legislation is necessary. During Monday's legislative session, Holcomb said the personal records are not kept, but business meetings are.

"The purpose of this bill is to clear up ambiguity in the law and prevent the ability of creating a pattern of security for the State’s most senior officials. The bill is necessary because our State’s senior elected officials receive death threats all the time," Representative Holcomb sent First Coast News this statement.

A few lawmakers argued the governor's past traveling records would be exempt if the bill were to pass. To Representative Nixon, this kind of legislation showcases a lack of transparency. She described the bills as absurd and ridiculous.

"[The bill] It is going to allow our governor to no longer operate in the sunshine but in the shade," Nixon said.

First Coast News reached out to Jacksonville attorney, Curtis Fallgatter about the bills. He said lawmakers are carving out a special exemption for the governor to remain under sunshine laws. To Fallgatter, this would give DeSantis power to run for president and still hold on to his seat as governor.

"The purpose of sunshine laws is to keep track of who is visiting who," Fallgatter said. "And there's not a list, how is there any checks and balances as to whether the visitor was there on some type of government business.?"