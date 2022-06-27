Apartments now required to give tenants 24 hours notice before entering unit in Florida

The new law, designated as “Miya’s Law”, is meant to strengthen residential tenant safety measures.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bill signed into law Monday by Gov. DeSantis now requires apartment complexes in Florida to give renters 24 hours notice before entering a unit for repairs or maintenance.

The new law, designated as “Miya’s Law”, is meant to strengthen residential tenant safety measures.

It also includes requiring background checks for prospective employees and requiring apartments to maintain a log for each dwelling unit’s keys.

The bill is named after Miya Marcano, a young woman and Orlando student who was allegedly murdered in an apartment in 2021 by a maintenance worker who entered her unit with an apartment key fob.

Additionally, landlords or licensees of transient and non-transient apartments to require all employees undergo a background screening as a condition of employment.