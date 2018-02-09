An Ambert alert has been issued for a missing Pinellas County toddler Sunday.

Jordan Belliveau, 2, was last seen in the area of Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive in Largo, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Belliveau is 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 30 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

FDLE did not have a picture of Belliveau, but he was last seen wearing a blue shirt with "72" on the front, blue gym shorts with a black and white stripe, black socks and black and white Nike sneakers.

The child also has a partially healed cut on the underside of his chin and a birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

He may be with a 25-year-old black man who may go by the name "Antwan." "Antwan" has brown dreadlocks, gold teeth, and was seen wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts with an "AMD1" logo.

Both could be traveling in a white Toyota Camry, says the FDLE. If you have any information call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911.

