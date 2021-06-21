Florida putting $12 million additional funding towards Alzheimer's research and resources

The total state funding for Alzheimer's research and resources will be $51 million. Here's how it could help your loved ones.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Jacksonville at The Windsor at San Pablo Monday to announce $12 million in additional funding from the state toward Alzheimer's research and resources.

DeSantis says the state's total funding is now $51 million, and Alzheimer's is also listed as a health priority by the state.

The $12 million will trickle down into funding for research as well as everyday technology to improve the lives of those living with Alzheimer's.

That technology includes high-tech stuffed animals, like Chloe. She's a fluffy robotic pet seal at The Windsor at San Pablo. It's something they use to comfort their Alzheimer's patients and help them interact.

Florida's Secretary for the Department of Elder Affairis Richard Prudom says the state bought 7,000 of the robotic pets dispersed over the state. He's seen how they can impact a patient.

@GovRonDeSantis says:

• State committed to fighting Alzheimer’s

• 6th leading cause of death in Florida

@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/CcIGUXuxPS — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) June 21, 2021

The small crowd outside the assisted living facility also saw the experience a patient had with the pets as she sat outside during the governor's announcement.

"When she got the seal, she was a little agitated," Prudom said. "But she just calmed down and now she’s talking to the seal and having that interaction that normally if they were sitting on their own they would not be having that sort of interaction. So it’s special to see it."

"It makes all this sort of bureaucracy that we deal with every day, it makes it worthwhile it really does," Prudom said.

Just down the road from the facility is Mayo Clinic, which DeSantis says will benefit from the increased funding because their research program is funded by a grant through the state.

“Research right next door at the Mayo Clinic is funded by this program and offers educational support as well as opportunities to participate in clinical trials and medical discoveries," DeSantis said.