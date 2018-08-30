Mobile users, click here.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While Gordon's outer rain bands are producing squally weather along the coast of the western Florida Panhandle, Florence has become our third hurricane of the Atlantic season. The African wave train continues to push showers and thunderstorms off the coast and into the far eastern Atlantic.

GORDON: Gordon is pushing through the Gulf of Mexico as a strong tropical storm. It is expected to make landfall tonight as a hurricane along the north-central Gulf Coast. There are Storm Surge Watches and Warnings, Hurricane Warnings, and Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for areas from the Florida Panhandle to some parishes of Louisiana.

Across the First Coast, we will see showers and our risk of rip currents slowly decrease through Tuesday.

TROPICAL STORM FLORENCE: Florence has strengthened to a hurricane in the open Atlantic and is no threat to land through the weekend. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

While this storm is still far, far away from the First Coast it's important to keep up to date with it as it tracks west. Right now, our different computer models show very different paths beyond five days - most of which recurve the storm out to sea. Nonetheless, keep a close watch on updates.

AFRICAN WAVE TRAIN: Several more waves of energy will come off the coast of Africa during the next two weeks and they will have to be watched. One tropical wave currently has a high chance of development within the next 5 days and could be named Helene.

