Flight diverted to Jacksonville after pepper spray released in cabin

The plane was headed from Miami to LaGuardia Sunday evening. The FAA says the incident was not intentional.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An American Airlines flight was diverted to Jacksonville International Airport around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after pepper spray was released in the cabin, according to the Federal Aviation Association.

The FAA says that the passenger did not discharge the pepper spray on purpose.

The flight was headed from Miami to LaGuardia Airport in New York.

The aircraft was cleaned and was able to successfully reach LaGuardia later that evening.

The FAA is further investigating the incident.