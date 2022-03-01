Flight woes continue Tuesday at Jacksonville International Airport

Almost 40% of all arrivals are late in some capacity, according to data from FlightView.

Travelers to and from the Jacksonville International Airport can expect more cancellations and delays this week.

This comes after the holiday season where thousands of flights were canceled across the country.

On Tuesday, delayed outgoing flights from JIA include ones to Newark, Houston, Denver and even Atlanta, according to FlightView. Several incoming flights have been cancelled altogether including arrivals from Philadelphia, Nashville, and New York.

Almost 40% of all arrivals are late in some capacity, according to data from FlightView as of Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Over 20% of all outgoing flights are impacted as well.

It's wise to check flight information before heading to the airport to make sure your flight has not been impacted.

The travel woes are being felt across the country. Cancellations and delays follow a weekend where more than 5,300 flights in the U.S. were grounded, causing "absolute mayhem" for many.

Saturday's mass cancellations were the highest since just before Christmas when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews.