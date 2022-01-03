Fletcher High student apprehended after bringing toy gun to school

Officials say the situation should serve as a cautionary tale to students not to bring weapons — even fake ones — to school.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Fletcher High School student was placed into custody Wednesday afternoon after reports of a possible weapon on campus. It ended up being a plastic toy gun.

According to a tweet from the Neptune Beach Police Department, officers responded to the campus after receiving a report of a "male armed with a handgun."

"While this thankfully was not a real weapon, any type of replica even if it is a toy, is prohibited on school campuses and will result in student discipline," Fletcher High Principal Dean Ledford said in a robocall to families Wednesday afternoon. He credited students on campus who saw the gun and reported it to administrators. "We would like to thank the students who brought this to our attention, and to law enforcement for their immediate response."

He added, "Continue to encourage your children that if they see something, say something to a trusted adult."

Additional details were not immediately available.